Eight people injured in crash between minibus and lorry

Eight people have been injured after a lorry and minibus crashed in Argyll.

The collision happened on the A82 near Bridge of Orchy shortly after noon on Wednesday.

The road is closed in both directions south of Bridge of Orchy, with a 54-mile diversion in place from Tyndrum to Ballachulish via the A85 and A828.

Two helicopters and six ambulances were sent to the scene and the eight injured people were taken to hospital.

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesman said: "We received a call at 1215 hours today to attend a road traffic incident on the A82 near the Bridge of Orchy.

"We dispatched six ambulances, our special operations response team and a paramedic practitioner to the scene, alongside an air ambulance helicopter and a Coastguard helicopter.

"We transported three patients to the Belford Hospital, Fort William; two patients were taken to Lorn and Islands Hospital, Oban, and three patients were transported to Queen Elizabeth Hospital, Glasgow."

A Police Scotland spokesman said: "Officers were called to the A82 near Bridge of Orchy at around 12.15pm on Wednesday after a serious two-vehicle collision involving a minibus and a lorry.

"Emergency services remain at the scene and the public are advised to avoid the area, where possible. Diversions are in place."

CS Stewart Carle, head of Road Policing Scotland, earlier on Wednesday said the road had been closed and multiple casualties werre being treated at the scene.

He posted on Twitter: "@polscotrpu attending serious injury RTC on A82, south of Bridge of Orchy - road closed to rescue & treat multiple casualties by @Scotambservice @fire_scot Please follow updates from @trafficscotland Road likely to be closed for many hours."

A spokesman for the force said: "Police are currently in attendance on the A82 near the Bridge of Orchy following a serious road traffic collision involving two vehicles.

"Emergency services are at the scene and the A82 is currently closed. Diversions are in place."

