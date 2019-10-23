Masked gang threatens 11-year-old girl after storming home

The thieves made off with cash, jewellery and personal items during the raid in North Ayrshire.

A masked gang forced their way into a house and threatened an 11-year-old girl.

The men then made off with cash, jewellery and other items following the raid in Ardrossan, North Ayrshire.

Police said the girl was unhurt but left "very distressed" following the incident just before 7pm on Tuesday.

After the robbery in Kirkhall Gardens, the four or five masked men made off in a dark saloon car.

Detective inspector Mick Carr, of Saltcoats CID, said: "This was a horrific experience for anyone to endure never mind a young girl and therefore it is vital that we trace the persons responsible.

"I'd like to speak to anyone who may have seen the group of men hanging around the area prior to the robbery taking place or anyone who may have seen them fleeing the scene in a dark-coloured saloon car.

"If anyone was passing Kirkhall Gardens around this time and has dash cam footage then I urge them also to contact police immediately."

Anyone with information can contact Saltcoats CID on 101 quoting incident number 3183 of 22 October 2019.

