Graffiti pensioners add splash of colour at art workshop

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/6097077356001-news-191023-graffiti16x9.jpg" />

Older people in Glasgow channelled their inner Banksy to add a splash of colour to a city venue's walls.

Tenants from Glasgow Housing Association (GHA) and Loretto Housing, which are both part of Wheatley Group, got a lesson in street art and mural painting at SWG3.

Graffiti Grandparents: The pensioners created their own mural. Wheatley Group

As well as creating their own themed mural, the tenants were also given a tour of the artwork at SWG3 and a talk about the history and heritage of street art as part of a new Graffiti Grandparents initiative.

Graffiti Grandparents is open to all tenants at GHA, Cube and Loretto Housing who receive the Livingwell service, which is designed to help older people live in their homes for longer and enjoy activities that help connect them to their community.

Banksy: Beth Howitt was shadowed by Davey Knox. Wheatley Group

Thomas Grady, 75, said: "This gets the imagination going. I have really enjoyed it - being in the sun, meeting new people and working with all these lovely colours.

"I have been to a craft class before but this is completely different."

Agnes Wilson, 81, added: "I thoroughly enjoyed myself and had great fun. It's a great crowd of people.

"I have done art in the past, but more landscapes and animals. This is totally different.

"I keep waiting for the police to come up and chase me".

Great day out: The pensioners loved their lesson in street art. Wheatley Group

Beth Howitt, 81, stated that it was a great opportunity to meet different people from different parts of the city.

Street artist Davey Knox, who took the session, said: "People have a misconception that graffiti art is just for young people. We need to break down that barrier.

"It is good to get the message across that it is for everyone and everyone can have a shot at expressing themselves."

