UK-wide summit on drug deaths to be held in Glasgow

Dan Vevers Dan Vevers

The Home Office move follows months of pressure from Scottish ministers to arrange a meeting.

A summit focused on tackling problem drug use and drug deaths around the UK has been announced by the Home Office.

The meeting will bring experts from all four home nations to Glasgow following months of pressure from the Scottish Government for engagement from its UK counterparts on this issue.

Home Office minister Kit Malthouse revealed the decision before Westminster's Scottish Affairs Committee on Wednesday, with the intention to hold the summit before Christmas.

In 2018, drug deaths in Scotland rose by more than a quarter to 1187 - a higher rate than anywhere in Europe and the highest since current records began in 1996.

Scottish public health minister Joe FitzPatrick has described the deaths as a "public health emergency" and set up a special drug-death taskforce which met for the first time in September.

Scottish ministers have repeatedly called for UK home secretaries to approve a proposed safe drug consumption facility (SCDF) in Glasgow, which they say could reduce deaths.

The UK Government has blocked all their requests, saying such a site would be illegal.

The summit would "provide an opportunity to discuss the issues of drug misuse across the UK, share best practice on common goals and identify areas for closer collaboration", the Home Office said.

It will take place once UK ministers have seen the findings of an independent review into drugs by Dame Carol Black.

Police and crime commissioners and representatives from the National Crime Agency will be invited, along with health, education and justice officials from the Scottish, Welsh, Northern Irish and UK administrations.

Malthouse said: "The number of drug deaths across the UK is extremely concerning, particularly the figures for Scotland.

"We should continue to work closely at all levels and across the nations of the UK to tackle the issue of drug misuse.

"We must choke off the supply of harmful drugs and relentlessly pursue the organised criminals behind this trade while helping those dependent on drugs to recover."

The Scottish Government said discussion of an SCDF must be "one of the first items on the agenda for a summit".

FitzPatrick said: "We've repeatedly invited the UK Government to attend a summit in Glasgow on drug deaths and have been extremely disappointed that they have, to date, refused to attend.

"I hope that this is confirmation that they have u-turned and will now take part, alongside members of our drug death taskforce and people with lived experience, in order to help shape action to reduce the harms and deaths caused by drugs."

The public health minister added: "One of the first items on the agenda for a summit must be the calls in Glasgow for a medically supervised overdose prevention facility.

"These facilities can save lives and I would urge the UK Government to take the necessary steps to either allow them to be created or to devolve the powers to Scotland so that we can."

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.