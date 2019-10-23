Specialist unit sent to tackle 'hazardous' building fire

Emergency services were called to Hamilton Street in Clydebank at around 5.44pm on Wednesday.

Clydebank: The fire has taken hold of a building. Kenny Cameron @stickerboy / @Skooshbear75

A specialist firefighting unit has been sent to tackle a bad blaze in West Dunbartonshire due to the possibility of "hazardous substances".

Emergency services were called to Hamilton Street in Clydebank - near to Yoker railway station - at around 5.44pm on Wednesday.

The brigade mobilised a number of teams and engines, including a specialist unit.

Fire crews remain at the scene and are working to make the area safe.

Witnesses have shared pictures and footage of the fire online, which show the blaze taking hold of a business.

Plumes of black smoke can also be seen billowing into the sky.

A Scottish Fire & Rescue Service spokeswoman said: "We were called to a building fire at 5.44pm on Wednesday at Hamilton Street, Clydebank.

"Operations control mobilised a number of appliances, including a specialist unit due to the potential of the fire involving hazardous substances.

"Crews are still in attendance and are currently working to make the area safe."

