Ten-year-old boy rescues mum after 100m mountain plunge

Mountain rescuers call for schoolboy to be honoured after bravely helping stricken mum.

Rescue: Woman fell into a ravine. Oban Mountain Rescue Team

A "brave" ten-year-old boy helped rescue his stricken mum after she fell into a ravine while climbing a mountain.

A family of five, including three children under ten, had scaled Ben Cruachan, near Oban, when they got into difficulty on their way back down.

After taking a wrong turn, the mum suddenly plunged 100m down a ravine - followed by her son who scrambled down and used her phone to raise the alarm.

Oban Mountain Rescue was alerted at 7.50pm on Monday and arrived at the scene around 30 minutes later.

As they drew up a rescue plan, the boy kept talking to his injured mum to keep her awake.

Nearly three hours later, she was winched into a helicopter and flown to hospital in Glasgow, where she is now "progressing well" and "comfortable".

Rescuers are now calling for the young boy, who hasn't been identified, to be honoured for his bravery.

Oban Mountain Rescue Team wrote on Facebook: "This was a superb effort by all in dealing with a technical rescue on steep ground in the dark.

"It was challenging to access, difficult medically and a challenging lift for the helicopter. The result is that mum is doing well in Glasgow.

"A brave lad who should get an award for his actions. Just getting to his mum was hard then looking after his mother in extreme situation, talking to the police and keeping calm he was amazing."

At 1126m, Ben Cruachan is the highest point of Argyll and Bute.

