ScotRail conductor attacked by passenger on board train

The assault took place at Paisley Gilmour Street Station at around 10.30am on Thursday.

ScotRail: Worker assaulted on train. SWNS

Police have launched an investigation after a ScotRail worker was assaulted on a train in Renfrewshire.

The train conductor was left injured following the attack at Paisley Gilmour Street Station at around 10.30am on Thursday.

British Transport Police are currently dealing with the incident which ScotRail said could cause several disruptions.

Services between Glasgow Central-Ardrossan Harbou , Glasgow Central-Ayr and Glasgow Central-Largs may be subject to delays or cancellations as a result.

The ambulance service was also in attendance to treat the victim.

The extent of his injuries are not yet known.

Officers are now appealing for witnesses in a bid to trace the suspect.

A spokesman for BTP said: "Officers were called to Paisley Gilmour Street station at 10.25am following reports that a train conductor had been assaulted.

"Officers quickly attended, however found no trace of the suspect.

"Enquiries are currently ongoing in the area."

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information on the person responsible is asked to contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800405040.

