Firefighters still tackling building blaze 22 hours on

Two appliances remain at the scene in Clydebank as crews continue work to fully extinguish the fire.

Fire: Fire crews are still at the scene of blaze STV

By Graeme Murray

Firefighters remain at the scene of a blaze at an industrial estate in West Dunbartonshire almost 22 hours after they were called.

The alarm was raised after the fire broke out on Hamilton Street in Clydebank , near Yoker railway station, at around 5.44pm on Wednesday evening.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service sent several crews and engines to the industrial estate.

They also sent a specialist unit because of the potential of the fire involving hazardous substances.

Scene: Almost nine hours later crews are still at the scene STV

Two appliances remain at the scene almost 22 hours after the alarm was raised.

The Scottish Fire & Rescue Service confirmed crews were still working to extinguish the blaze at the industrial estate.

A spokeswoman said: "We are still in attendance and have two units at the scene."

Police Scotland appealed for information following the fire which destroyed the Rumbol animal food products factory unit.

Detective Sergeant Gordon Murray, of Clydebank CID, said: "We are eager to speak to anyone who may have seen something just before the fire broke out between 5.30 pm and 5.45pm.

"Officers are currently working with the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service to establish the cause of the fire which is currently being treated as unexplained.

"Anyone with information should contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident 3107 of 23 October."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.