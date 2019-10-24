More than £1m of illegal drugs seized from vans in raid

Officers conducting enquires discovered the drugs after searching two vans in North Lanarkshire.

Seized: Drugs found in vans and container. STV

More than £1m worth of illegal drugs have been seized by police in North Lanarkshire.

Officers conducting enquires discovered the haul in two vans, a Vauxhall Vivaro and Ford Transit, at around 4.45pm on Tuesday.

Around £1.6m worth of cannabis and heroin was found within the vans and a large container found on a track nearby.

Twenty-two kilos of what appeared to be herbal cannabis was found in the Vauxhall and a bag found in the Ford Transit contained around 55 kilos.

The container was holding around 90 kilos of cannabis and 150 grams of what is believed to be heroin.

officers have been systematically searching the area as part of the ongoing investigation and specialist police resources, such as the helicopter and the dog branch have been used.

Detective inspector Andrew MacLean said: "It's evident this operation was being directed by people involved in serious and organised crime.

"Discovering and dismantling this site will cause a massive disruption to a criminal drugs network. People involved in the production and cultivation of drugs care nothing for people, all they are interested in is making money.

"Removing these drugs and thereby the money that would have come from them will have a significant impact and hit them where it hurts, their pockets."

