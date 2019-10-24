CCTV appeal for eight people after Glasgow march riot

A full-scale disruption broke out in the Govan area of Glasgow on August 30.

CCTV: Police want to speak to the eight people pictured. Police Scotland

Police have released images of eight people they want to speak to following a full-scale riot in Glasgow.

On Friday, August 30, disruption broke out in the Elder Park area of Govan after an Irish unity march - led by the James Connolly Republican Flute Band - was met by hundreds of "disruptive" counter-demonstrators.

Riot police, mounted officers, a force helicopter and dog units were used to quell "significant disorder".

Police have now released CCTV footage of a group of individuals they believe may be able to help with their investigation.

A force spokesperson said: "Officers from Police Scotland are releasing images of individuals who they believe may be able to assist with enquiries in relation to a large scale disturbance which took place in the Govan area of Glasgow on Friday, August 30.

"Anyone with information about the identities of the individuals in the images is asked contact police."

If you have any information, call 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

A dedicated mailbox has also been set up. Email OperationPindot@scotland.pnn.police.uk

