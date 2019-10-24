Appeal after 'distressed' Vietnamese girl found in street

The 16-year-old was spotted in Garrioch Road, Glasgow, on Thursday afternoon.

A "distressed" Vietnamese girl has been found wandering near a Glasgow supermarket.

The 16-year-old was spotted in Garrioch Road near the Tesco in Maryhill at around 12.45am on Thursday by a member of the public.

Police said she walked to the area from an unknown location and are now appealing for information.

Detective inspector David McGregor said: "The woman who was found by a member of the public was very upset but physically unharmed.

"She had walked to Garrioch Road from an unknown location.

"We are keen to speak to anyone who may have seen the woman prior to her being found in Garrioch Road.

"If you were in the area around that time or may have passed this distressed woman as she walked to Garrioch Road we would like to speak with you."

