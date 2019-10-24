Landlord refused licence bid after comments to teenage girl

Joga Singh wanted to extend his house in multiple occupation licence by three years.

Glasgow: Licensing chiefs turned down Joga Singh's bid. Google 2019

A Glasgow landlord who made comments about a teenage girl's figure before asking to take photographs of her in her underwear has been refused a licence extension for his West End flat.

Licensing chiefs turned down Joga Singh's bid to extend his house in multiple occupation licence by three years after an objection by Police Scotland.

A police officer told the committee how Mr Singh approached the 17-year-old in Paisley, Renfrewshire, and "began complimenting her figure, specifically her buttocks".

The incident occurred on November 7 last year, with the girl agreeing to meet him later in a bid to escape.

However, Mr Singh found her again the next day, making more comments and offering her money.

A police representative said the applicant had offered to buy her underwear if he could take photographs.

He admitted hounding his victim and was ordered to carry out unpaid work.

However, he was kept off the Sex Offenders' Register after the sheriff ruled his behaviour was not sexually motivated.

The officer told the licensing committee Police Scotland no longer believed Mr Singh was "a fit and proper person" to hold a licence.

Mr Singh tried to allay fears over his suitability by revealing plans to hand over the day-to-day running of his properties to an agent.

Mr Singh said: "My actions have caused incredible hurt to so many people, not least my wife and children, family and friends and business colleagues."

He said he had been a landlord for over 20 years, adding: "During this time I have maintained a good working relationship with my tenants, letting agents and the council."

However, committee chairman Alex Wilson said: "This is an extremely serious matter in terms of public safety, which is what this committee is all about.

"You put a person under severe fear and alarm for her own safety. The fact you added a sexual nature to that is despicable."

Craig Knowles, representing Mr Singh, said the committee would have "natural concerns" about the applicant.

But he said the landlord was "removing himself from any day-to-day involvement with the flats".

"We wouldn't work with someone who we didn't think was a decent landlord," he said.

"He would not be meeting the tenants at all."

Mr Wilson responded: "For me he could be the best landlord in the world but there's this underlying concern, which is public safety. I find this very difficult going forward."

