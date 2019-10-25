Blind man hit by subway train could spend year in hospital

Christopher McCarrol and his guide dog fell onto the track at Bridge Street Station in Glasgow.

Subway fall: Christopher McCarrol was struck by a subway train. Go Fund Me

A blind man who was struck by a subway train after falling onto the track could spend a year in hospital.

Christopher McCarrol suffered life threatening injuries after falling off the platform with his guide dog at Bridge Street Station in Glasgow.

The 32-year-old's recovery is expected to take at least two years following the incident on October 3.

Mr McCarrol's dog, Inca, was taken into the care of the Scottish SPCA.

His family is now looking to raise funds to help with the costs of his recovery which will include relocating to a ground floor flat.

A statement posted on the GoFundMe page said: "Christopher is a loving, active, energetic, sarcastic and funny young man with the biggest heart.

"Chris is registered blind and was unfortunately involved in a horrible accident along with his lovely guide dog, Inca.

"Chris was subsequently hit by a subway train at Bridge Street Station in Glasgow on October 3 2019.

"No one expected him to live but he has defied the odds thus far and has survived to tell the tale.

"While he isn't out of the woods just yet, he's strong and determined.

'Due to the severity of his injuries, Chris is expected to stay in hospital for a year.' Family of Christopher McCarrol

"Due to the severity of his injuries, Chris is expected to stay in hospital for a year.

"His recovery will take at least two years. After his return from hospital Chris will have to relocate from his top floor flat to a residence on the ground floor.

"As you can imagine, the life changing injuries he has sustained will require extensive physiotherapy and rehabilitation. He will therefore require a lot of extra care and support.

"The cost to him and his family will be significant. If you wish to support Chris and his family in their hour of need, any donations would be greatly appreciated."

You can donate to the fundraiser on the GoFundMe page here.

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.