CCTV appeal after trouble as Celtic fans celebrated treble

Police have released images of 20 men they want to speak to following 'acts of disorder'.

Disorder: Police looking to trace the men pictured. Police Scotland

Police have released images of 20 men they want to question after trouble in Glasgow on the day Celtic fans celebrated winning a third consecutive treble.

They said a "number of acts of disorder" took place in the city centre after the Scottish Cup final on Saturday, May 25.

Celtic had earlier defeated Hearts at Hampden Park to clinch the historic feat of a third treble in a row.

Wanted: Police are keen to speak to the men.

Thousands of fans then descended on the city centre for a planned parade which was cut short after supporters blocked the proposed route in the Gallowgate.



An open-top bus procession had been due to pass through Clyde Street around 6.30pm.

However, so many fans had poured into the Gallowgate it was feared the bus could not pass through safely.

City Centre: Disorder took place after Celtic clinched treble. Police Scotland

Anyone who recognises any of the men pictured is asked to contact police as soon as possible on 101.



A police statement said: "Officers from Police Scotland are releasing images of men they would like to speak to as they believe they may be able to assist with their inquiries in connection with a number of acts of disorder which occurred in and around Glasgow city centre on Saturday, May 25. "

