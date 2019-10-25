Army 'must change' after soldier's death on hottest day

Corporal Joshua Hoole, from Dumfries and Galloway, died near the end of an annual fitness test.

Joshua Hoole was described as 'fit, capable and determined'. Facebook

A coroner has told the army she has "grave concerns" about their "ability to learn from previous mistakes" after an inquest into the death of Scots soldier.

Corporal Joshua Hoole, described as "fit, capable and determined", died within an hour of collapsing 400 metres from the end of an annual fitness test (AFT) at Brecon, Wales, on July 19, 2016.

The death of the 26-year-old, of Ecclefechan near Lockerbie, Dumfries and Galloway, came three years after three army reservists suffered fatal heat illness during an SAS selection march in the Brecon Beacons.

An inquest into Cpl Hoole's death heard soldiers were aware it was to be "the hottest day of the year" and the march time at Dering Lines was brought forward as a result.

After it concluded on Friday, his dad Phillip Hoole said he would bring a corporate manslaughter action against the Ministry of Defence.

At a 2015 inquest into the SAS selection march deaths, Ms Hunt concluded there had been a lack of awareness about key health and safety documents, including one called JSP 539.

Mourners lined the streets during Corporal Hoole's funeral. SWNS

Highlighting the army's "continuing" failure in that fiel, at Cpl Hoole's inquest on Friday, she said: "There was a very serious failure on the part of the army to ensure the training team were familiar with improvements in JSP 539 and how they applied to the AFT."

She added: "The failure of the army to learn from previous mistakes is a very concerning matter for me."

Relatives of those reservists who died on the SAS selection march were also in court, alongside Cpl Hoole's parents.

Announcing she would be sending a report to the Defence Secretary, Ms Hunt said: "This is the biggest concern that I have. It leaves me very worried about the Army's ability to learn from previous mistakes.

"It is a matter of grave concern for me I am raising the same concerns." "I really want to give a message to the army.

"They need to think about how to learn from things that have happened because I also know there are others here feeling this very hard, knowing perhaps the only comfort they had from their inquest was something might change, and we're sitting here and it hasn't changed.

"Quite simply it has to change."

Phillip Hoole wants to open a corporate manslaughter case. SWNS

Speaking after the inquest, Cpl Hoole's father Phillip Hoole, a former company sergeant major with 24 years in the army, said: "I intend to take out a civil action against the Ministry of Defence for corporate manslaughter.

"I was told by the police that until they had a different causation of death they would not reopen case."

He added: "I would respectfully ask them now to honour that statement."

In July 2013, Lance Corporals Edward Maher and Craig Roberts died during an SAS selection march on the Brecon Beacons, after suffering heatstroke. Corporal James Dunsby died later in hospital after he also collapsed on the Welsh mountain range in near-30C temperatures.

Speaking after Cpl Hoole's inquest, Mr Dunsby's widow Bryher Dunsby said the attitude to training and heat illness needed to change within the Army.

"More of our service personnel will die in training if it is not addressed," she said.

