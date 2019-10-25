German tourist dies in minibus crash that injured eight

The 30-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene of the two-vehicle smash on the A82.

Crash: A82. Google 2019

A German tourist has died in a crash between a minibus and a water tanker that left several others injured.

The 30-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash that took place on the A82 near the Bridge of Orchy in Argyll and Bute at around 12.15pm on Wednesday.

Two helicopters and six ambulances were in attendance and the road was closed for eleven hours as a result.

Police are now appealing for information to the incident that left eight people requiring hospital treatment to serious injuries.

Chief inspector Darren Faulds said: "Our inquiries continue to try and understand the full circumstances of what happened.

"Sadly one person died and several others were seriously injured and our thoughts are with their families and friends.

"We would ask anyone who may have witnessed the collision, or who may have dash-cam footage, and has not yet spoken to or provided this information to officers, to contact us as soon as possible.

"We would also like to thank members of the public for their patience while we carried out our investigation work into this serious collision.

"The road was closed for 11 hours and there was a long diversion in place."

Anyone with information should call Police Scotland on 101.

