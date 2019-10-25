Car bursts into flames after smashing into junction box

A two-car accident caused one vehicle to go on fire in East Dunbartonshire.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/6097811790001-news-191025-fire16x9.jpg" />

A car burst into flames after it hit an electrical junction box in East Dunbartonshire.

Fire crews and police attended the incident, which involved two cars, on Milngavie Road, Bearsden.

Police Scotland said there were no reports of any injuries in the incident.

A spokeswoman said: "We received a report of a two vehicle accident in Milngavie Road.

"It caused one vehicle to catch fire after it hit an electrical box."

The blaze broke out after the accident at around 12.50pm on Friday.

One of the cars crashed into the electrical box causing sparks and flames at the scene.

Crash: A car went up in flames. Rab Simmonds

The incident led to road closures in the area as emergency services dealt with the blaze.

The Scottish Fire & Rescue Service said it was alerted at 12.48pm.

It sent two appliances to the scene.

A spokeswoman said: "Crews have now left the scene."

