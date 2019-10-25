Fears for dairy farming future after creamery closure

Kintyre farmers have launched a bid to buy Campbeltown Creamery from dairy co-op First Milk.

Dairy farming in Kintyre could become a thing of the past after plans were announced to close a local creamery.

Farmers have now launched a bid to buy Campbeltown Creamery, which produces the award-winning Mull of Kintyre cheddar, from dairy co-op First Milk.

The creamery has been producing cheese from the 29 farms in the area since 1923.

The dairy sector in the peninsula supports 117 jobs directly on-farm and a further 49 indirectly across Kintyre.

If Campbeltown Creamery is not saved, the milk will have to be transported more than 100 miles to Glasgow - which the farmers say is unsustainable.

Both Thomas Cameron and Kenneth Galbraith run family farms in Kintyre and are part of the farmer-led buy-out.

Mr Cameron told STV News: "We're very concerned, but we're determined that the creamery should stay open in Campbeltown because we need it as our livelihood and the local area and economy depend on it."

Mr Galbraith added: "We also seen the huge opportunity that we as farmers have the chance to take from just producing milk to take it right through from milk to effectively cheese that our customers will hopefully continue to love."

Andrew Miller, another local farmer, says taking over the creamery is a unique opportunity to secure their future.

He said: "We are so isolated where we are. Trying to trunker the milk from here to Glasgow or to Lockerbie or to another processing facility is just totally unsustainable.

"Especially the way the milk field in Scotland fluctuates so much."

A crowdfunding campaign has raised more than £90,000 in just a few weeks, which the farmers say is a sign that customers believe in the product.

However, time is running out. Owner First Milk has set a deadline of next week for any takeover bid.

