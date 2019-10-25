Pensioner with Alzheimer's has disappeared from home

Roy Charles, 84, was last seen by his family at around 10.30am on Friday.

A search has been launched to find a missing pensioner from East Dunbartonshire.

Roy Charles, 84, who has Alzheimer's, was last seen by his family at his home in Glasgow Road, Milngavie, at around 10.30am on Friday.

Mr Charles is active and can walk for long distances.

He also has a bus pass, so may have travelled elsewhere.

Local residents are being urged to check their gardens, sheds and outbuildings just in case he has taken shelter there.

Sergeant Alan Ferris said: "Roy has Alzheimer's and his family and police are concerned for him as it is totally out of character for him not to return home.

"Although he is 84 years of age, Roy is extremely active and can walk for long distances.

"He has a bus pass, so he may have travelled. We are currently checking local CCTV and carrying out searches in the local area to locate him.

"I'd urge anyone who has seen Roy, or who has any information on his whereabouts to please contact us as a matter of urgency.

"I'd also ask people in the local community to please check their gardens, outbuildings and sheds, just in case Roy has taken shelter there."

