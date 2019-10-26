Man's body found on coast in search for missing student

The discovery was made at around 3.45pm on Friday during a search for Rufus Brickell.

A man's body has been found during the search for a missing student in Helensburgh.

The discovery was made on the coast at around 3.45pm on Friday during the search for 22-year-old Rufus Brickell from Edinburgh.

The Heriot Watt University student, originally from Bristol, was last seen boarding a train from Glasgow Queen Street Station to Kilpatrick Station on October 6.

Formal identification has yet to take place, however Mr Brickell's family have been informed.

In a statement issued through Police Scotland last week, the family spoke of their "shock at his disappearance" and appealed for him to get in touch.

A police spokesman confirmed the find.

He said: "We can confirm that around 3.45pm on Friday, 25 October 2019, the body of a man was found on the coast at Helensburgh.

"Formal identification has yet to take place however the family of 22-year-old Rufus Brickell who was reported missing from Edinburgh on Sunday, 6 October 2019 has been informed."

