Concern grows for missing teen last seen leaving hospital

A search is underway for a missing 14-year-old girl who was last seen leaving hospital two days ago.

Derri Cochrane, from Kirkintilloch, East Dunbartonshire, was last seen leaving St John's Hospital, in Livingston, West Lothian, at around 4pm on Thursday.

The teenager has not been in touch with friends or family since and concern over her welfare is now growing.

Police are now appealing for the public's help in tracing Derri who is described as being around 5ft1 with long brown hair and wearing glasses.

She is known to have links to Livingston and Broxburn areas.

Anyone with any information on her whereabouts should contact police as soon as possible on 101.

