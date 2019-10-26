Boy, 4, suffers broken leg after being struck by car

A 40-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving over the incident.

Injured: Boy struck by car.

A four-year-old boy has suffered a broken leg after being struck by a car in Renfrewshire.

A 40-year-old man has now been arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving over the incident that took place on Gallow Green Road in Paisley on Thursday.

The child was crossing the road with his mum at around 5.20pm when the incident took place.

Emergency services attended the scene and the injured boy was taken to hospital where he was treated for a broken leg.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman confirmed the incident.

She said: "At around 5.20pm on Thursday we called to Gallow Green Road after reports that a four-year-old boy was struck by a vehicle.

"Emergency services attended and the child was taken to the Royal Hospital for Children in Glasgow.

"A 40-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident and a report has been send to the procurator fiscal."

