Pensioner fighting for life after three car crash on A75

A 79-year-old man remains in a critical condition following the crash on Friday.

Crash: Pensioner fighting for life. Scottish Ambulance Service

A pensioner has been left fighting for his life after a three-car crash in Dumfries.

A 79-year-old is in a critical condition following the incident that took place on the A75 Gretna to Stranraer road at around 3.45pm on Friday.

The man was driving a grey Volkswagen Beetle when it was involved in a collision with a black Vauxhall Corsa and white Ford Transit van.

A 22-year-old woman who was driving the Vauxhall Corsa and a 65-year-old man, who was driving the Ford Transit, were taken to hospital for assessment and released.

Police are now appealing for witnesses.

Sergeant Jonathan Edgar, of Dumfries road policing unit, said: "Given the time of day there would have been a lot of traffic on the road so we're appealing for anyone who saw the collision to contact us.

"Equally we're looking to speak to people who stopped to assist or had dash cameras fitted to their vehicles around the time of the collision.

"If anyone has any information, please contact us on 101."

