Police probe as two boys attacked by gang in McDonald's

Police are investigating after a video showing two teenage boys being attacked was posted online.

Attack: Two boys assaulted in McDonald's. STV

Police are investigating after a video showing two teenagers being attacked in a McDonald's restaurant was posted online.

The two boys were sitting with a girl in Clydebank McDonald's on Friday night when they were confronted and surrounded by a gang of older teens with their hoods up and faces covered.

After threatening the boys two of the gang then started punching both victims repeatedly to the head as they ducked for cover.

The attackers were part of a larger crowd who filmed the incident as laughing can be heard in the background.

A 45-second clip of the attack was posted on social media and has been widely condemned after going viral and being viewed thousands of times.

A Police spokesman confirmed they were aware of the incident.

He said: "We received a report of an assault in Clydebank McDonald's at around 8pm on Friday.

"Enquires are ongoing."

