Teenager raped 17-year-old girl as she slept on bed

The 17-year-old awoke to find Brownlie having sex with her at a house in Lanarkshire.

Attack: Brownlie will be sentenced next month.
A teenager raped a sleeping 17-year-old girl at a house in Lanarkshire.

Luke Brownlie was snared after sending a series of texts to the victim after the attack, that took place in Kilsyth in July 2018, including one saying: "I guess police will be at my door".

The 19 year-old was convicted at the High Court in Glasgow on Friday despite denying the crime and insisting the girl had consented.

He was found guilty or rape after jurors heard of "damning" texts which he sent to the teenager.

In one text he said "I promise I wont do it again." and in another he begged the victim not to report it to police saying he knew it was "wrong" and that his "life will be ended".

His victim replied: "What about me? This is going to f*** with my head."

The girl then saved the messaged and sent them to police as evidence.

The attack took place after victim had gone to the house in Kilsyth where Brownlie also was and ended up falling asleep on a bed.

After waking to find Brownlie having sex with her she got up and left feeling "traumitised" and says she was "freaking out" and crying.

She was left unable to tell her mother what had happened "face to face" and decided to text her instead.

As she was leaving Brownlie asked did he want him to walk her home.

In his closing speech, prosecutor Paul Kearney said: "His apologies you may think were designed to persuade her not to take the action that he knew she was entitled to."

Mr Kearney said the testimony was "utterly compelling".

He told jurors: ""I suggest when you look at all the evidence you can have absolutely no doubt at all that she was telling you the truth."

Lord Armstrong remanded Brownlie in custody as sentencing was deferred for reports.

The first offender will be sentenced next month and has also been placed on the sex offenders list.

