Mussolini's granddaughter hits out Celtic fans' banner

Alessandra Mussolini has called the Celtic Park banners an 'act of violence'.

Mussolini: Hit out at Celtic fans. Getty

Benito Mussolini's granddaughter has hit out at Celtic fans after a banner depicting the fascist dictator's death was unfurled during Thursday's win over Lazio.

Italian politician Alessandra Mussolini has called the banners an "act of violence" and said the fans behind it should be prosecuted.

The 56-year-old former MEP reportedly told an Italian publication: "Whoever exposes the photo or drawing of my grandfather upside down commits an act of violence, which should be pursued."

The comments were in reference to a banner flown by fans in the Green Brigade section reading "follow your leader" with an image showing the former Italian leader, known as Duce, hanging upside down.

She also claims that she wants to create a new law aimed at tackling what she calls 'ducephobia'.

The Forza Italia politician said: "It is a crime which does not yet exist but which I propose to include in our judicial system"

A section of Lazio's stadium has been closed for the return game against Celtic in Rome in a fortnights time due to racist behaviour from supporters.

And a group of the club's ultras were seen marching through Glasgow giving 'Nazi salutes' ahead of Thursday's Europa League clash in Parkhead.

During the game Celtic fans unfurled a series of anti-racism and anti-fascism banners taking aim at the Lazio fans and their supposed political leanings.

The Scottish champions won the game 2-1 thanks to goals from Ryan Christie and a late header from defender Christopher Jullien.

