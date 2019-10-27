Man 'extremely shaken' after car stolen at knife point

A man has been left 'extremely shaken' after his car was stolen at knife point.

A man has been left "extremely shaken" after his car was stolen at knife point in Glasgow.

The 30-year-old driver was approached by a man while in his car on London Road, near Abercrombie Street in the Bridgeton area of the city at around 11am on Saturday.

The driver was threatened by the man, who then stole his car - a blue Jaguar XF with the registration NA11 0AX.

Police are on the hunt for a white man with a muscular build, who was wearing a black baseball cap and dark jacket.

Pc Emma Laurie said: "The victim was left extremely shaken by this incident and we are working to establish the circumstances leading up to the robbery. "

If anyone has any information relating to this, or saw anyone matching the description either before or after the incident, they should contact us.

"Anyone with information can call Police Scotland on 101.

