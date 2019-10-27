Pedestrian seriously injured after being struck by car

A 54-year-old has been left seriously injured after being struck by a car in Renfrewshire.

Collision: Man seriously injured.

A man has been left seriously injured after being struck by a car in Renfrewshire.

The 54-year-old pedestrian was on Inchinnan Road, Paisley when he was involved in a collision with a grey Fiat Punto at around 9.15pm on Friday.

Following the incident he was taken to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital where he has been receiving treatment to serious injuries.

The road was closed until 6am on Saturday as police carried out investigations.

Sergeant Nicola Taylor, of Glasgow's Road Policing Unit, said: "Our enquiries into the crash are ongoing and at an early stage.

"I would urge anyone who may have witnessed the crash but has not yet spoken to police to come forward.

"I am particularly keen to speak to anyone who may have dash cam footage which may help with our enquiries."

Anyone with information should contact Police Scotland on 101.

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.