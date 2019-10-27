Man injured after attack by teenage gang at shopping centre

The 24-year-old victim was left with a serious head injury on Saturday morning.

Rivergate: Man left with head injury. Google

A man has been left seriously injured after being assaulted by a teenage gang in an early morning attack in Irvine.

The 24-year-old was on his way to Asda with a friend when they were approached by four men at the Rivergate Shopping Centre at around 2am on Saturday.

The men are all described as being aged between 17 and 20-years-old.

The victim was assaulted by the gang and left requiring hospital treatment to a head injury.

A member of the public intervened during the attack and police investigating the incident are keen to speak to them.

Detective Constable Ross Keenan from the CID in Saltcoats said "the only description we have of the suspects is that they described as white, Scottish with local accents and aged around 17-20 years.

"At the time of the incident one of the men was wearing a light coloured waist length jacket, jeans and trainers, and was of slim build with short red head and about 6ft in height.

"The three other males were wearing jeans, waist length dark jackets, trainers and were of slim build with short dark hair.

"A member of the public is believed to have attempted to intervene and we are keen to speak with this individual and to anyone with any information as to who these men are.

"Anyone with any information which can help this inquiry is asked to contact Saltcoats CID on 101."

