Bus driver arrested after police chase on busy street

The driver was arrested after trying to flee police in Glasgow on Saturday afternoon.

Bus: A man was arrested on Saturday. eastleighbusman

A bus driver has been arrested after being chased by police down a busy Glasgow street.

The 40-year-old, who was driving a 60a bus on Saturday afternoon, was arrested following an incident on Argyle Street, Finnieston at around 2.20pm.

Witnesses told how the driver abandoned the bus after reportedly being challenged about taking a series of wrong turns.

He was then chased on foot by police officers, who had been called by frightened passengers, before being arrested and charged with a road traffic offence.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman confirmed the incident.

She said: "A 40-year-old man has been arrested and charged in relation to a road traffic offence following an incident on a bus on Argyle Street, Glasgow, that was reported around 2.20pm on Saturday.

"A report will be sent to the procurator fiscal."

