Attack victim suffers head injury in incident outside pub

A 50-year-old was taken to hospital following the attack on Saturday night.

Union Bar: Man assaulted nearby.

A man has been left with a head injury after being assaulted on a Glasgow street.

The 50-year-old was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital after the attack that took place near to the Union Bar on Paisley Road West at Govan Road just before midnight on Saturday night.

Emergency services attended and the victim was treated for injuries to his head.

Police are now appealing for witnesses.

A spokeswoman for the force said: "At around 11.45pm on Saturday, we were called to a report of a man having been seriously assaulted on Paisley Road, near to Govan Road, Glasgow.

"Emergency services attended and a 50 year-old man was taken to the QEUH to be treated for a head injury.

"Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with any information should contact Police via 101."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.