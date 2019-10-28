Murder inquiry under way after injured man dies in hospital

Scott Kelly, 49, was found outside a block of flats in South Lanarkshire on Sunday.

Murder: Scott Kelly died after being found injured in Blantyre. Google 2019

A murder inquiry has been launched after a man found injured outside a block of flats in South Lanarkshire later died in hospital.

Police have named the victim as 49-year-old Scott Kelly.

Mr Kelly was found injured at around 1.40am on Sunday outside 76-92 Camelon Crescent in Blantyre.

He was taken to University Hospital Hairmyres in East Kilbride, where he later died.

Following a post-mortem examination, his death is being treated as suspicious.

Mr Kelly's family have been made aware.

Detectives are now appealing for witnesses to come forward, including taxi or fast-food delivery drivers who may have "encountered anyone suspicious" or had collections or drop offs in the vicinity at the time of the incident.

Detective chief inspector Grant Macleod said: "Door-to-door inquiries are under way and officers are gathering CCTV footage from the surrounding area to provide more information that will help us trace the person or persons responsible.

"I would ask anyone who was in the Camelon Crescent area in the early hours of Sunday morning and who may have seen or heard a disturbance, witnessed any strange activity or anyone acting out of character to please get in touch with us.

"Also, if anyone has driven along Camelon Crescent in a vehicle fitted with dashcam, or anyone saw Scott in the area around that time, please contact us so we can establish the full circumstances.

"I would also appeal directly to any taxi or fast-food delivery drivers who may have been working in the area late on Saturday night or early on Sunday morning.

"If you encountered anyone suspicious or had collections or drop offs there during this period, please report it to us."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.