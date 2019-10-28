Teenagers charged over attack on schoolboys in McDonald's

Two 14-year-old boys were assaulted in Clydebank on Friday night.

Clydebank: Police have charged two teenagers. Google 2019

Two teenagers have been charged over an attack on a pair of schoolboys in a McDonald's in West Dunbartonshire.

Police launched an investigation after they received a report that two 14-year-old boys were assaulted at Kilbowie Retail Park in Clydebank on Friday night.

They have now charged two other boys, aged 14 and 15, in connection with the incident.

A force spokesman said: "Police received a report of an assault on two 14-year-old boys at a premises in Kilbowie Retail Park, Clydebank, around 8pm on Friday.

"A 14-year-old boy and a 15-year-old boy have been charged in connection with the incident and a report will be sent to the relevant authority."

