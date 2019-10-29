Students in Glasgow and Edinburgh shell out more for digs

The University of Glasgow and the University of Edinburgh placed in the bottom half of a table.

Students: Glasgow and Edinburgh placed in the bottom half of a table. Pixabay

Two Scots universities have failed to achieve top marks in a student rent survey.

The University of Glasgow and the University of Edinburgh placed in the bottom half of Sellhousefast.uk's table ranking the best city for student accommodation.

The University of Sheffield came out top with an average rent rate of £863pcm.

The University of Coventry was second with £917pcm, however was first when it came to the number of properties available to let within a one-mile radius of the main campus.

In Glasgow, students face paying £1246pcm with just 106 properties within a mile of the university.

While in Edinburgh, there are only 199 rentals nearby at an average rent of £1669pcm.

For Edinburgh, with a student body close to 26,000-strong, this means there are about 120 students for a single property near the campus.

King's College London was found to be the most expensive university on the list, with average rent prices coming in at a whopping £5953pcm.

The universities chosen have both the highest enrolment rates in the UK and consistently show up in tables ranking the best higher education institutions in terms of student experience.

