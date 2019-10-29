Lit petrol bomb and brick thrown at vehicles outside home

The incident happened during the early hours of Sunday morning in South Lanarkshire.

Investigation: A petrol bomb was thrown in Baroness Drive. Google 2019

A manhunt has been launched after a lit petrol bomb was thrown over a fence towards parked vehicles in South Lanarkshire.

A brick was also thrown at one of the motors, causing damage to its back window.

The incident happened during the early hours of Sunday morning in Baroness Drive, Thorntonhall.

Police believe two men are involved and are appealing for witnesses.

Detective constable Chris McLaughlin said: "Thankfully no extensive damage was caused.

"This was a reckless act which could have caused significantly more harm and will not be tolerated.

"Two men were seen getting out of a dark hatchback.

"I am appealing to anyone who may have seen something suspicious in the area, or who has dashcam or CCTV footage of people or vehicles, to contact us immediately."

