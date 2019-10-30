Roman history museum gets £400,000 for major expansion

Trimontium Museum refurbishment could lead to tourism boost in Borders town.

Much of Melrose is incredibly rich in historical heritage. Google 2019

A specialist Roman history museum which is being refurbished and expanded has been given a £395,000 funding boost.

It is hoped the investment in the Trimontium Museum in Melrose will lead to a large increase in tourism in the Borders town.

The Trimontium Trust has been awarded a £394,902 grant from the South of Scotland Economic Partnership (SoSEP) to help towards a refurbishment project with a total cost of more than £1.25m.

The funding will be used to develop a learning programme which will enable visitors to contribute to archaeological research.

Dr John Reid, chairman of the Trimontium Trust, said: "The trust is grateful to SoSEP and Scottish Government and our other partners for supporting our vision to develop this to a scale and quality which compliments the other excellent attractions in Melrose and the wider Borders.

"Newstead Roman Fort lies in an area incredibly rich in historical heritage.

"The Trimontium Trust has been proud to share its story for over 25 years from our small museum in Melrose, overlooked by the ancient hill fort on Eildon Hill."

The museum focuses on the Roman fort at Newstead and visitors can see tools used by soldiers to build the fort.

Pottery, examples of glassmaking, and replica armour are among the other items on display.

Rural Economy Secretary Fergus Ewing said: "This funding will allow the Trimontium Trust to expand on the great work it is already doing to promote the rich Roman and Iron Age history of the Scottish Borders.

"The refurbishment of the museum will allow the trust to display more artefacts from the local area and improve the visitor experience.

"Our tourism industry plays a vital part in the Scottish economy.

"People choose to visit Scotland for our culture, heritage and scenery. This SoSEP funding in the South of Scotland will help support and maximise the economic potential of that region."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.