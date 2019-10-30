Pilot error to blame for fatal Clutha helicopter crash

Three crew members and seven customers died following the incident in 2013.

Glasgow: A helicopter crashed into the pub in 2013.

Pilot error was to blame for the Clutha helicopter crash that claimed the lives of ten people, a fatal accident inquiry has found.

Three crew members and seven customers died when a police aircraft fell into the roof of the Glasgow bar on November 29, 2013.

A further 31 people in the pub were injured.

An inquiry looking into the incident was announced by the Crown Office in 2017.

It took place between April and August this year.

On Wednesday, the FAI findings were published.

Sheriff Principal Craig Turnbull determined that the accident was caused by the engines flaming out as a result of fuel starvation due to the depletion of the contents of the supply tank, to which captain David Traill was then unable to successfully land the helicopter.

The Air Accidents Investigation Branch previously found the main cause of the incident to be fuel starvation.

The sheriff ruled that the contents of the supply tanks depleted due to the failure of captain Traill to ensure that at least one of the helicopter's fuel transfer pump switches was set to on.

Those who were in the helicopter were pilot David Traill, 51, PC Tony Collins, 43, and PC Kirsty Nelis, 36.

The seven customers were Gary Arthur, 48; Joe Cusker, 59; Colin Gibson, 33; Robert Jenkins, 61; John McGarrigle, 58; Samuel McGhee, 56; and Mark O'Prey, 44.

