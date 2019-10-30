Holiday firm pays thousands to airport bus crash passengers

More than 30 tourists who flew from Glasgow to Tenerife were hurt when a truck hit their bus.

Jet2: A six-figure sum will be paid to 33 passengers CC by Lasse B

Dozens of tourists are to share a six-figure sum after successfully suing holiday firm Jet2 over an airport bus crash.

A truck carrying concrete pillars crashed into a transfer bus as it ferried passengers from Glasgow to the terminal at Tenerife South Airport.

More than 30 holidaymakers suffered injuries including lacerations, fractured limbs or post-traumatic stress.

Exact settlements have not been not revealed, but the payouts range from £1000 for soft-tissue damage to £20,000 for more serious injuries.

Mark Gibson, head of the foreign and travel team at legal firm Digby Brown, confirmed the compensation claims were settled this week.

He said: "This was a very complex case due to the number of people affected as well as the need to liaise with foreign authorities.

"However, we have a dedicated team who specialise in cases just like this and I can confirm all 33 cases are now concluded.

The Canary Islands: The flight was headed for Tenerife

"Our clients should have been enjoying their holiday and instead they were left with either physical or mental scars.



"I only hope these people and families feel a sense of justice now the legal aspect of the incident is concluded."

Around 150 people were on the Jet2 flight from Glasgow to Tenerife South in December 2017.

The holiday company has been approached for comment.

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.