Driver fighting for life after being injured in crash

Police are appealing for information to the incident that took place on Tuesday.

A driver has been left fighting for their life after a crash on the B724.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the incident that took place at around 4.40pm just west of Clarencefield in Dumfries.

A silver Ford Fiesta was involved in the collision.

Emergency services attended and the driver was taken to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital for treatment to serious injuries and remains in critical condition.

Sergeant Jonathan Edgar, of Dumfries & Galloway's Road Policing Unit, said: "Our enquiries into the crash are ongoing and at an early stage.

"I would urge anyone who may have arrived at the scene of the crash but has not yet spoken to police to come forward."

Anyone with information can contact Sgt Edgar via 101.

