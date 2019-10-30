Girl, eight, injured after being hit by car outside school

The child has been left seriously injured as a result of the incident that took place on Wednesday.

Injured: child hit by car.

An eight-year-old girl has been left seriously injured after being struck by a car outside a school in Ayrshire.

The child was taken to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow by an air ambulance helicopter following the incident that took place outside Kilwinning Academy on Dalry Road at around 3.30pm on Wednesday.

She remains in hospital where medical staff have described her injuries as serious.

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland said: "We were called to Dalry Road, Ayrshire, at around 3.30pm on Wednesday after reports of a collision between a child and a car.

"The child was taken by helimed to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow with serious injuries.

"The road has been closed in both directions."

