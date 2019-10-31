  • STV
  • MySTV

Catching a killer: 50 years on from final Bible John murder

Jenness Mitchell

Retired detective Bobby Johnstone believes someone out there knows who the murderer is.

Murders: Bible John has never been identified.
Murders: Bible John has never been identified.

By Russell Findlay & Jenness Mitchell

A retired detective who remains haunted over the Bible John murders believes someone out there knows who the killer is.

On the 50th anniversary of the final murder, Bobby Johnstone has appealed for a man identified as Castlemilk John to come forward and unmask who the killer is.

Mr Johnstone told STV News: "Fifty years down the line, I would make an appeal to the man known as Castlemilk John who was actually the friend of the so-called Bible John.

"It may well be after 50 years, he would be able to come forward, even to see me personally and throw some light on this horrendous inquiry."

Bible John was the nickname given to a suspected serial killer blamed for the deaths of three women in Glasgow in the late 1960s.

Victims: Patricia Docker, Jemima McDonald and Helen Puttock.
Victims: Patricia Docker, Jemima McDonald and Helen Puttock.

Patricia Docker, 25, Jemima McDonald, 32, and Helen Puttock, 29, all died after nights out at the city's Barrowland Ballroom. All three had been raped and strangled.

The known movements and modus operandi of convicted serial killer and rapist Peter Tobin have given rise to suspicions that he may be Bible John.

Mr Johnson, who reached detective superintendent before retiring in 1991, was involved with 55 murder cases while in charge of the CID in Glasgow.

He said all but one came to a satisfactory conclusion - the Bible John murders.

The body of final victim Mrs Puttock was discovered by a dog walker behind a tenement in Scotstoun on October 31, 1969.

Mr Johnson said he is reminded of the murders every October, adding: "Another year gone and we still haven't found a solution to this."

Investigation: The police didn't have the advantage of DNA testing at the time.
Investigation: The police didn't have the advantage of DNA testing at the time. STV

Mrs Puttock had been on a night out to the Barrowland Ballroom with her sister, Jean Langford, where they met two men called John.

One said he was from Castlemilk and worked as a slater.

He later walked to George Square to get a bus home, leaving the sisters and the killer to hail a taxi.

Ms Langford was dropped off in Knightswood, with the taxi continuing towards Mrs Puttock's Scotstoun residence.

Following the murder, Ms Langford told police that the killer repeatedly quoted from the Old Testament stories of Moses and referred to the Barrowland Ballroom as an "adulterous den of iniquity".

Detective: Bobby Johnstone believes someone knows who the killer is.
Detective: Bobby Johnstone believes someone knows who the killer is. STV

Mr Johnson said Joe Beattie, the detective superintendent in charge of the murder investigation, spent the "best part of his life trying to get to the bottom of the inquiry".

He explained that the police team didn't have the advantage of DNA testing at the time, which would have made a "tremendous difference".

However, he believes Castlemilk John is still out there with knowledge of who the murderer is.

He said: "He's probably mentioned it to someone, even someone in his family he may have mentioned it.

"I'd be quite happy to hear from them.

"Nowadays people have got a different attitude to things in life and it may well be this person would come forward, the Castlemilk fellow.

"It may well be [Bible John's] pal is now dead, which would save a lot of anxiety among different people involved in the inquiry."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.