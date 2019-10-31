  • STV
  • MySTV

Lord Provost resigns over £8000 clothing expenses bill

Jenness Mitchell

Eva Bolander stepped down at the end of a statement at Glasgow City Council on Thursday.

Glasgow's Lord Provost has resigned following a backlash over billing the taxpayer £8000 for clothes, shoes and beauty products.

Calls were made for Eva Bolander to resign after it was revealed she had spent thousands of pounds on 23 pairs of shoes, seven blazers, 14 dresses, five coats, six jackets and underwear.

The SNP councillor also claimed for money spent on ten haircuts, 20 nail treatments and make-up.

At a Glasgow City Council meeting on Thursday, she stood down from her role.

She said: "As Lord Provost I have been privileged to represent and advocate for the great city of Glasgow, for its communities and for its people.

"It has been an honour to represent at around 800 events - from local gala days, diplomatic events, international visitors, and solemn occasions like Remembrance Sunday.

"I came to this city as a new Glaswegian from Sweden almost a quarter of a century ago, immersed myself in the life of Glasgow, raised my family as Scots, and I have been welcome every minute I have spent here.

"These past two and a half years have been among the proudest of my life.

"It has always been recognised that the role as Lord Provost carries an additional cost and it takes place almost entirely in the public eye.

"It is for this reason the civic allowance set by the Scottish Government is in place. It ensures that the role of First Citizen is open to any elected member in the chamber, and especially anyone who hasn't got the resources to do so.

"My spending incurred was within the rules and guidance, however on reflection there are items that I should have chosen to not reclaim.

"And for that I apologised unreservedly to my colleagues across the chamber and especially to the people of Glasgow.

"I am grateful for have been given the opportunity to represent Glasgow and all its communities and people, but it is the city's best interest at heart I am resigning with effect from after this statement."

Resigned: Eva Bolander has stepped down.
Resigned: Eva Bolander has stepped down. Glasgow City Council

Ms Bolander went on to thank the staff of the Lord Provost's office, the civic staff, and all the rest of the workers in the City Chambers who have "always done their utmost" to ensure she could perform her duties.

She also thanked her Deputy Lord Provost and her bailies, who have represented on her behalf.

Ms Bolander added: "Glasgow is a fantastic city. It is a city emerging on a global scale and I'm proud to have played a small part in that.

"I will continue to represent my constituents and to work for the best for them, and to work for the best for Glasgow, and to work for the best for Scotland."

With lord provosts expected to attend hundreds of events, the Scottish Government has allocated a civic allowance to each council.

For Glasgow City Council, this is subject to a yearly maximum of £5000.

Earlier this month, Ms Bolander apologised and said she would repay the money for some items, but did not specify which.

The expenses date from May 2017 to August 2019.

Deputy Lord Provost Philip Braat will take over until Ms Bolander's replacement is elected.

Speaking at the council meeting, he said: "We thank councillor Bolander for her work and her service over the past two-and-a-half years. 

"I have seen at first-hand that the role of Lord Provost is not always an easy one, but councillor Bolander has served the city well while in post. 

"Also as her colleague I have seen at first-hand the work that councillor Bolander has done in serving her constituents in the Anderston/City/Yorkhill ward. 

"I know that she will continue to deliver for the constituents."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.