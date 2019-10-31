Man torches high-rise flat after row with landlords

Neil Duffy set fire to his home causing his tower block to be evacuated.

Jailed: Neil Duffy set fire to his flat. © STV

A man is facing a jail term after torching his own flat following an issue with his landlords.

Neil Duffy sparked the blaze causing his tower block in Castlemilk, Glasgow to be evacuated in August earlier this year.

He set his carpet alight, with the fire then spreading to nearby gas canisters.

The 37-year-old fled from his home but later told a relative what he had done.

Duffy now faces a jail term after he pled guilty to a wilful fire-raising charge at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Thursday.

His lawyer told the hearing: "There is a background to the matter.

"This is because of a situation with his housing association."

Duffy was remanded in custody pending sentencing in November.

Duffy started the blaze on the afternoon of August 2 this year.

Prosecutor Lauren Staunton then told the court: "He told his step father that he set fire to the flat."

Fire crews scrambled to the scene as other residents were told to leave their homes.

Duffy was later arrested and a probe was launched into the blaze.

The court heard an investigation report stated: "The fire was surrounded by beer bottles, gas canisters and lit fuel.

"The fire was started by the presence of gas canisters. One canister had exploded."

The repair bill was found to be between £200 to £400.

Sheriff Philip McKinnon deferred sentencing for reports.

