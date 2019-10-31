Man found with hundreds of indecent images of children

William Kirkwood's home was raided by police, who found 698 indecent images.

Court: William Duffy appeared at Glasgow Sheriff Court.

A man was found with hundreds of indecent images of children on his computer, a court has been told.

William Kirkwood had his home in Glasgow's Mount Vernon raided by police in July this year following a tip-off.

The 52-year-old was forced to hand over his family computer and two hard drives to officers.

Kirkwood was arrested and taken to a police station where he denied knowing anything about the images.

He pled guilty on Thursday at Glasgow Sheriff Court to making indecent photographs and possessing indecent photographs of children.

A full examination of his computer and hard drives were carried out by the Cyber Crime Unit.

They found 698 still and moving indecent images of children.

The images features children aged between eight and 15 years old.

Kirkwood has since moved to the Carntyne area of the city.

Sentence was deferred on Kirkwood until next month for reports and he was bailed.

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.