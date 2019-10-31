Appeal after girl knocked down by car outside school

The nine-year-old was airlifted to hospital following the collision in North Ayrshire.

Kilwinning Academy: A girl was knocked down near the school.

Police are appealing for witnesses after a nine-year-old girl was left seriously injured after being knocked down by a car outside a school in North Ayrshire.

The girl was struck by a red Ford Fiesta on Dalry Road, near to Kilwinning Academy, at around 3.20pm on Wednesday.

Emergency services attended and she was airlifted to Glasgow's Queen Elizabeth University Hospital, where her condition has been described as serious but stable.

The road was closed until 9.15pm while police carried out their investigations.

Inspector Greg Dinnie, of Ayrshire's Road Policing Unit, said: "Our enquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing and I am appealing for anyone who was in the area at the time and has not yet spoken to us to come forward.

"I'm particularly keen to speak to anyone who may have dashcam footage which could help with our enquiries."

