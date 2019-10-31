Police concern over teenager missing for ten days

Chloe Campbell, 17, was last seen in Ayrshire and regularly travels to the Glasgow area.

Chloe Campbell: Police are appealing to the public for help. Police Scotland

Police say are "increasingly concerned" for a teenage girl who has been missing for ten days.

Chloe Campbell, 17, was last seen at 10.30pm on October 21 in Kilbirnie, Ayrshire and was reported missing that night.

She is known to frequent Glasgow, Clydebank and Renfrewshire areas using public transport.

Police are seeking help from members of the public who may have seen her.

Ms Campbell was last seen Ladysmith Road, Kilbirnie and is described as around 5ft 5ins, of stocky build with long red/auburn dyed hair.

Detectives say she is likely to be wearing a pink bomber-style jacket and black leggings.

Inspector Andrew Dolan of Irvine Police Station said: "As the passage of time increases, we are becoming increasingly concerned for Chloe's welfare and want to ensure that she is safe and well.

"Officers are working to determine Chloe's movements and we would appeal to anyone who has seen, or spoken to her, since 21st October, to get in touch.

"Chloe may have travelled via public transport, or got a lift to the area's mentioned and we would ask that any motorists or members of the public travelling around the area report any sightings of her to police.

"If Chloe herself sees our appeal, then I would ask her to contact police, or someone she trusts, so that we know that she is safe."

Anyone with information should contact Police Scotland on 101.