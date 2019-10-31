Man charged over death of man found injured outside flats

Scott Kelly was discovered by police outside the flats on Sunday.

Camelon Crescent: Man died after being found injured.

A man has been charged following the death of a man found injured outside a block of flats in South Lanarkshire.

Scott Kelly, 49, was discovered by police outside the flats in Camelon Crescent, Blantyre, at around 1.40am on Sunday.

He was taken to Hairmyres Hospital in East Kilbride, where he later died.

Police Scotland have arrested and charged a 36-year-old in connection with his death.

He is expected to appear at Hamilton Sheriff Court on Friday.

Detective Chief Inspector Grant Macleod said: "I would like to thank members of the local community who provided information which greatly assisted our investigation."

