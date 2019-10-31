Tommy Burns' son hits out after 'sick' chant on bus

A video showing fans on a Rangers supporters' bus chanting about Burns was posted online.

Tommy Burns: In action for Celtic.

Tommy Burns' son has hit out after a video showing fans on a Rangers supporters' bus singing an offensive song about the Celtic legend and Scott Brown's late sister surfaced online.

In the video, appearing to be filmed on a supporters' bus following Rangers' trip to Ross County on Wednesday, the former Celtic player is targeted alongside Fiona Brown, who died aged 22 in 2008 after a battle with cancer.

Burns, who played and managed Celtic over a 19-year-career at Parkhead, also died of the same illness just a few weeks earlier.

He was 51 at the time of his death.

The video has been condemned as "sick" and "disgusting" by online commentators from both side of the Old Firm divide.

Sharing the ten-second clip on Twitter, Jonathan Burns said those responsible don't represent the vast majority of Rangers fans or indeed football fans as a whole.

He also said that the fans behind the chant could "live to be 1000" without achieving what the two intended victims have.

He tweeted: "As I've said before these people are not real Rangers fans and do not reflect real football fans, a majority of which are good.

"These people could live to be 1000 and not achieve what TB or FB have."

Earlier this year a Rangers fan was banned for life for targeting Celtic captain Brown with taunts about his sister outside Ibrox stadium after the Hoops had recorded a 2-0 victory over their rivals.

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.