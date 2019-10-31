Man seriously injured as motorcycle collides with car

A 23-year-old man has been left seriously injured following the crash on Thursday.

A motorcyclist has been left seriously injured after a crash in Glasgow.

The 23-year-old man was on a blue motorcycle when it collided with a silver Vauxhall Vectra on the B808 at Queen Margaret Drive on Thursday morning.

Emergency services were called to the incident that took place at around 9.45am and the injured man was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital for treatment.

Police are now appealing for witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage.

Sergeant Kenny Malaney, Glasgow's Road Policing Unit said: "Our enquires into the crash are ongoing and I would urge anyone who may have witnessed the crash but have not yet spoken to police to come forward.

"We are particularly keen to speak to anyone who may have dash cam footage that may help with our enquiries."

