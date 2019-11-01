95-year-old woman dies at scene after being knocked down

The elderly woman was knocked down and killed in Glasgow on Thursday evening.

The woman died on Aitkenhead Road, Glasgow. Google 2019

A 95-year-old woman has died after being struck by a car in Glasgow.

She was on Aikenhead Road around 5pm on Thursday when she was hit by a red Mazda.

Police said she was pronounced dead at the scene, with the road closed for four hours while an investigation took place.

They are now appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident to come forward.

Sergeant Jon Mochan, of Govan road policing unit, said: "We have already spoken to a number of people who witnessed the incident, however we are appealing to anyone we haven't spoken to and who witnessed this to please contact us.

"The area would've been busy at that time and if any pedestrians or drivers saw this incident or have dash cam footage, contact us."

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 quoting incident number 2725 of 31 October or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

